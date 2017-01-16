Official APEC 2017 logo selected

The winning logo depicts stylised images of paddles and Lac birds

- A contest to design a logo for the 2017 APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) forum announced its winner in Hanoi on January 16.The first prize worth 30 million VND (1,329 USD) went to the design of a group from the branding agency Mark&B Vietnam.The winning logo depicts stylised images of paddles and Lac birds, which were often carved on Dong Son drum, an iconic item of Vietnam’s ancient Dong Son culture.It focuses on circular movement of symbols, which represents a dynamic APEC.The logo will be used as the official logo of the 2017 Year and other APEC-related activities in Vietnam.Two consolation prizes valued at 7 million VND (310 USD) were awarded to Pham Tam from Ho Chi Minh City and Tran Hoai Duc from Hanoi.Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the logo contest received 234 submissions from 92 candidates living across 20 provinces and cities nationwide.-VNA