Official stresses int’l cooperation in road safety in Geneva

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong (front, right) at the meeting of the UNECE Inland Transport Committee (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport (MoT) is visiting Geneva, Switzerland, from February 20-24 at the invitation of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).The delegation, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong, attended a ministerial meeting on the “Past and Future of the UNECE Inland Transport Committee (ITC)” on the occasion of the ITC’s 70th anniversary.The event reviewed the ITC’s achievements, especially in its role as a gateway to promote connectivity and to link regulators and innovators. It also highlighted the committee’s contributions to UN transport conventions such as the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic and the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals, of which Vietnam is a member.Vietnam is considering joining the UN Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road.Participants said the ITC needs to continue the above-mentioned roles while working harder to meet global transport demand, address challenges in maintaining sustainable and environmentally friendly transport, and deal with climate change-related issues. It also should enhance road safety, encourage inland transport initiatives, and apply high technologies in managing and operating inland transport.At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister Truong and heads of other delegations signed a ministerial resolution on “Embracing the new era for sustainable inland transport and mobility”.During their stay in Geneva, the Vietnamese delegation had a working session with leaders of the World’s Road Transport Organisation (IRU), discussing cooperation between the MoT and the IRU.In an interview with the IRU, Truong underlined the importance of international cooperation in road safety promotion, elaborating that international cooperation helps countries harmonise legal systems and road safety standards and criteria, and support countries with underdeveloped legal systems to access the international system.He added Vietnam is stepping up the application of science-technology in ensuring traffic safety such as in managing road safety, infrastructure, vehicles and drivers, and responding to accidents.It is installing intelligent transportation systems on expressways and highways. Traffic light control systems and traffic monitoring cameras have also been installed in big cities, Truong said. -VNA