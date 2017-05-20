Even with his small savings and loans from friends, Bui Xuan Phuoc had to sell his house in NhaTrang city to build the exhibition room to display Ho Chi Minh’s items in 1997.

His hard work paid off with the display area’s opening in 2000.

The area features an Uncle Ho themed exhibiting room, statues of Vietnamese soldiers and heroic mothers, as well as a lotus-shaped fountain.

Among 100 photos and items displayed here, the most noticeable is a large photo capturing the President’s moment of death which is inside a glass case in the centre of the room.

Regardless of his old age, he still devotes time to the display area. He also plays the role of story teller to help visitors understand more about each item.

He also takes care of the fruit tree garden and fish pond covering the exhibiting house whenever he has free time.

At his age, Phuoc only wishes for health and financial resource to continue pursuing his passion and also to visit the late president's native land.