Olympic champion Hoang Xuan Vinh (Photo: VNA)

- Olympic champion Hoang Xuan Vinh met no difficulty winning gold in the men’s 10m air pistol individual event at the 41st Southeast Asia Shooting Championship in Malaysia on May 9.Army Colonel Vinh shot 238.9 points, setting a new tournament record at the Subang National Shooting Range.Jonathan Wong Guanjie of the hosts came second with 233.2 points. Lim Swee Hon of Singapore was at third with 195.1.Vinh took his second medal, a bronze, in the team event together with teammates Tran Quoc Cuong and Pham Ngoc Huy.The gold went to Malaysia, and Singapore took the silver.Vietnam team pocketed a second gold in the men’s team 50m rifle three positions pool.Trio Nguyen Van Quan, Phung Le Huyen and Nguyen Duy Hoang triumphed with a score of 3428 points.Malaysia were second with 3419.Quan earlier grabbed his silver in the individual event with 445.3 points.Filipino Jayson Valdez won with 448.1 points. Host shooter Othman Mohamad Lutfi came at third, on 421.Vietnam have won a total of six golds, 10 silvers and five bronzes in shooting events after five days.Athletes will have one day rest on May 10 before trap competitions are held May 11.The championship will end on May 13.- VNA