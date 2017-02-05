Once-a-year market offers luck for sale

Visitors at Vieng market (Photo: VNA)



- On the early morning of the 8th day of the first lunar month, people flock to the northern province of Nam Dinh for a unique market which is held only once a year to sell - guess what - bad luck as well as to buy good luck for the year to come.

In the past, the Vieng market opened at midnight of the 7th day and lasted only through the morning of the 8th day.

This year's market opened on the morning of the 7th day (February 3) and lasted through the next day.

According to popular belief, anything bought at the market would bring good luck to the buyer to the whole year.

The spring market displays handicraft products, genuine antiquities alongwith their fake, home utensils, tools for agricultural production, and many kinds of ornamental plants. Specialties are grilled veal and "banh day" (sticky rice cake).

The cheapest things at Vieng market are flowers and tree sapplings, which bring both the buyer and seller happiness and luck.

Visitors then can go on to pray for a happy new year a several local temples./.