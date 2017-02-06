Oriental medicine market to be HCM City’s attraction

A corner of the oriental medicine market on Luong Nhu Hoc Street in District 5, HCM City. (Source: sggp.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - A oriental medicine market in District 5 is expected to become an interesting attraction in Ho Chi Minh City after local authorities decided to renovate it by the end of last year.



The market, located on Luong Nhu Hoc, Trieu Quang Phuc and Hai Thuong Lan Ong streets in Ward 10, is home to 133 stores. Some are oriental medical clinics, while others are selling, distributing and producing medicines.



Last December, the renovation was carried out, beginning with 19 stores on Luong Nhu Hoc Street.



After renovation, the street has become clean and fresh, while stores have new signboards, logos, price boards, uniforms for salesmen and goods arrangements.



Work on the two other streets is expected to be carried out this year.



Nguyen Thi Thu Vinh, Chairwoman of Ward 10’s People’s Committee, said, “The renovation of the oriental medicine market street aims to prevent pavement encroachment, which has happened in the locality for many years, and ensure fire prevention and safety, social security and environmental sanitation.”



"The work will help supervise and control the origin, selling and production of oriental medicines in order to make the street become a prestigious and safe place for oriental medicine," she said, adding that the medicine in the market originated from provinces and cities across the country, as well as imported from other countries.



“However, the most important reason is that we want to turn the market into an attractive tourist destination,” said Vinh.



Built in the early 19th century, the oriental medicine market has been an attraction to local and foreign visitors who wanted to learn about the medicine as well as visit ancient houses along the streets.



According to Nguyen Duy Phong, 76, a herbalist on Luong Nhu Hoc, he and his colleagues were satisfied with the new appearance of the street, "which has attracted more visitors, even though most of them are tourists who just come to have a look".



Vinh said, “After completion of the renovation, we will work with local tourism agencies and companies to open tours to the markets. We will provide more information on the market to visitors in hopes of developing business.”



“Tours linking the market to destinations in District 5 like Thien Hau Temple and Binh Tay Market will be organised to promote the district’s tourism,” she said.-VNA