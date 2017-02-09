Oriental medicine week to open in HCM City

A oriental medicine store at Luong Nhu Hoc street of HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The third Oriental Medicine Week will be held in District 5 of Ho Chi Minh City from February 23 to 26.



Speaking at a press conference on February 9, Nguyen Vo Xuan Ky, Chief of the District 5 People’s Committee Secretariat, said that oriental medicine and herbal materials will be on display and sold at about 100 booths of the event.



Numerous activities will also be organised within the week, such as seminars on traditional medicine, free medical check-ups and an exhibition on the health sector, along with art performances.



The event is expected to draw about 80,000 domestic and foreign visitors.



HCM City aims to accommodate about six million international visitors in 2017. Local authorities have promoted new tourism products and upgraded some tourist attractions, including the oriental medicine market in District 5. The market, located on Luong Nhu Hoc, Trieu Quang Phuc and Hai Thuong Lan Ong streets in Ward 10, is home to 133 stores. Some are oriental medical clinics, while others are selling, distributing and producing medicines.-VNA