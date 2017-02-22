Ornamental tree planting enriches growers

For years, ornamental tree planting has helped people in the northern province of Bac Ninh increase their income and improve living standards.

Gioi Te hamlet in Phu Lam commune, Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province has more than 200 ornamental tree planting households, accounting for one third of the whole hamlet, creating thousands of jobs for laborers.

Ornamental tree planting has helped to increase local incomes and improve their living standards. Each year, a household can earn billions of Vietnamese dong from the trade.

However, to earn big from planting and selling the trees, owners’ of tree orchards must understand market demand. Supports from local authorities should be intensified to help farmers expand.

In the context of market changes, tree growers in Gioi Te hamlet have overcome difficulties and enriched themselves./.