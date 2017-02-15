Outgoing UNFPA official honoured for help to Vietnam

Ritsu Nacken, Deputy Representative in Vietnam of the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Internal Affairs has awarded Ritsu Nacken, Deputy Representative in Vietnam of the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA), a medal for her dedicated services in her three-year term in the country.At a ceremony honouring the UNFPA official held in Hanoi on February 15, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nguyen Trong Thuasaid through her work, Nacken has significantly contributed to improving the Vietnamese health sector, particularly in reproductive health, family planning and population work.The official also assisted the Ministry of Internal Affairs in devising and implementing policies and national programmes targeting young people, including the making of the amended youth law and a youth statistic system.She took part in activities that encouraged young people to present their creative ideas in community building and improved their communications with the government and policy-makers.Nacken has also coordinated joint projects between an UN working group on youth and the Vietnamese Government in building better policies for young people in the country.In her speech, Nacken said she is honoured to receive the medal.Investing in young people and enhancing their participation in policy-making are key to Vietnam’s sustainable and egalitarian development, she said, adding that the UNFPA is willing to support Vietnam in the matter.-VNA