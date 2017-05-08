People who want to work abroad receive advice (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has helped 109,462 labourers from families of disadvantaged conditions and beneficiary policies and in disadvantaged localities go to work abroad.The assistance is part of a preferential credit programme the bank has designed for labour export activities.Nguyen Van Ly, Deputy General Director of the bank said that the programme has significantly contributed to poverty reduction efforts in various localities as well as the National Target Programme on Poverty Reduction, while helping the country collect a considerable sum of hard currencies.Workers returning home after overseas working terms are likely to produce higher productivity and work performance, thus raising their living standards.-VNA