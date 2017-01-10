Over 1.6 million people get new jobs in 2016

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Hong Lan said at a conference in Hanoi that 1.641 million people got new jobs in 2016, including at home and abroad.



This is the third consecutive year Vietnam has sent more than 100,000 guest workers to work overseas.



Besides, 1.974 million people received vocational training, bringing the rate of trained workers to 53 percent, with the unemployment rate at 2.3 percent.



On Lunar New Year bonuses, according to reports at the conference, the average bonus is one-month salary or 4.9 million VND (220 USD).-VNA