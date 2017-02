Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The State Treasury of Vietnam conducted four auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange for 10.032 trillion VND (442.72 million USD) of Government bond as of January 31, according to the Ministry of Finance.In January, two loans worth 179.7 million USD from Japan for the Economic Management Competitiveness Credit (EMCC) and Support Programme to Respond to Climate Change in Vietnam (SRPCC) were signed.During the month, disbursement of ODA and soft loans was estimated at about 7.9 million USD.Disbursed investment through the state treasury system was 8.15 billion VND as of January 31, reaching 2.6 percent of the set target.-VNA