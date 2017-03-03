Over 5,000 marathoners to race in Da Nang

Foreign marathoners run in last year's event (Photo: VNA)

– More than 5,000 domestic and foreign marathon athletes will join the fifth Da Nang International Marathon, the biggest of its kind central Vietnam, which is scheduled on August 6.Participants will compete in four categories: 5 kilometres (run for charity), 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres (half marathon) and 42 kilometres (full marathon).A wide range of activities will be held on the sidelines of the event.The race has profound impacts on the city’s sport and tourism.The last year event drew the participation of over 4,500 people, 62 percent of whom were foreigners and travellers joining full and half marathons.The race is the first professional marathon in Vietnam certified by the International Association of Athletics Federations and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.-VNA