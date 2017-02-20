Over 580 delegates join APEC activities in Khanh Hoa

Delegates at an APEC meeting. (Source: VNA)



Khanh Hoa (VNA) – More than 580 delegates from APEC member economies attended activities and events on various fields within the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in the southern province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city on February 20.



The events including activities of eight working groups and sub-committees, including the APEC Human Resource Development Working Group (HRDWG), Business Mobility Group (BMG), Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts’ Working Group (ACTWG), Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance (SCSC), and Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures (SCCP).



The ACTWG approved operation programme and priorities for 2017, while SCSC members discussed the progress of an action plan on backing trade as well as initiatives and projects in policy harmony to international standards, infrastructure development, food safety, and education standards.



Members of the HRDWG debated the operation plan in 2017, as well as strategic plans in the future, while re-evaluate the effectiveness of the group in the past year.



They agreed on the need for human resources development cooperation of the APEC in 2017, concurring to hold a policy dialogue on human resource training in digital era in Hanoi in May.



The Vietnamese delegation from the Government Inspectorate, Vietnam Customs and General Department for Standard and Quality Measurement attended and addressed the events.



Leaders of other ministries and agencies also show strong performance and the host of the events.



Vietnam shared the outcomes of some initiatives, including a project to boost trade and investment liberation on promising technology and scientific products.-VNA