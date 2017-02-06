Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional Tet festival

A music show at the event (Photo: VNA)



– The Vietnamese Embassy in France has organised a spring festival at the City Hall of Paris in celebration of the traditional Lunar New Year, the biggest festival in Vietnam.The celebration, the fourth of its kind, was warmed up by a special music performance and a lion dance staged by Vietnamese artists.Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son said the organisation of numerous festivities reflects dynamic relations between Vietnam and France, and contributes to the enhancement of the bilateral strategic partnership.He added that the embassy will continuously stand side by side with more than 300,000 overseas Vietnamese in France to build a strong community, which well integrates into the host society and contributes effectively to the homeland.Paris Deputy Mayor Patrick Klugman affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner that has established effective cooperative ties with France in various fields.The celebration of traditional Lunar New Year at the City Hall helped enrich the cultural diversity in Paris, he said, expressing his belief in a new successful year for Vietnam.Meanwhile, the General Union of Vietnamese and the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France hosted a Tet celebration for the Vietnamese community in Nogent-sur-Marne city in the outskirts of Paris on February 4.A Buddhism-themed music festival was held in Prague, the Republic of Czech, on February 5, with the participation of nearly 300 Buddhists.Vietnamese expatriates from the northern part of Italy along with those living in the areas bordering France and Switzerland also gathered in Milan city to celebrate the Lunar New Year.-VNA