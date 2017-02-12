OVs encouraged to take part in sci-tech research

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– Overseas Vietnamese play an important role in developing Vietnam’s economy by contributing their talent and intelligence in the science and technology field, a deputy minister of Science and Technology said recently in HCM City.“The Party, State and Government have often offered the most favourable conditions for them to help build the country,” said Dr Tran Van Tung, who spoke at the conference “Vietnam – Connectivity, Renovation and Creativity 2017”.At the conference, many young overseas Vietnamese spoke about the encouraging results of their start-up businesses in the country.Nguyen Trong Nhan, an overseas Vietnamese from France who is director of FABLAB Sai Gon, now has seven FABLAB around the country and 1,500 worldwide.FABLAB is similar to a club that supports those who have a passion for innovation and invention.“Recent policies from the Government have created favourable conditions for the start-up community, but start-ups still have a lot of difficulties,” Nhan said.Huynh Hanh Phuc, founder and CEO of Teach for Vietnam, said: “In the future, all Vietnamese children will have a chance to receive an excellent education.”Phuc’s project aims to narrow the gap between education in Vietnam and the world.Nguyen Viet Hung, director of BSB Development and Investment Limited company, said that overseas students in developed nations who returned to work in Vietnam love their home country.“They face a lot of difficulties in the working environment in Vietnam,” he said.For David Ngo, an IT expert who studied in the US, said: “The Government has a start-up nation policy and Vietnam is developing science and technology. I believe that if the country gets enough investment, Vietnam will develop strongly.”He said the start-up spirit among young Vietnamese was high but “not deep”.“Start-ups need careful guidance from veterans. Young people could face bankruptcy if they don’t have financial resources and enough skill,” he added.Duong Minh Tri from the HCM City Physics Institute said that in biology start-ups, the Government’s most important role was creating a transparent business environment.He said the start-up spirit should be enhanced in universities and colleges, while a fund to support start-ups should be established.“Funds should be given for projects at universities and institutes if the projects have connections with enterprises. The Government should reduce or exempt tax for private enterprises that take part in research and production of new products,” he said.David Ngo also said the Government should create a transparent legal framework to attract overseas Vietnamese to work in the country.“If the Government does not release a breakthrough policy, it will be hard to invite overseas Vietnamese to take part in scientific and technology research,” Nguyen Phu Binh, chairman of the Liaison Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, said.-VNA