Pham Manh Cuong, General Director of MC Media at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – A TV internet-based product called Viet Media Box has been introduced in Berlin, Germany, giving overseas Vietnamese in Germany access to around 50 domestic TV channels, including Vietnam News Agency’s Vnews.

The service is launched by MC Media Corporation and Vietnam Post and Telecommunication Group (VNPT).

About 130,000 Vietnamese are living in Germany at present.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Doan Xuan Hung said the product provides a useful link between the OV community in Germany and their homeland.

Besides helping the OV community to catch up with latest developments in their homeland, the service will also assist with the education on cultural traditions for Vietnamese children who were born and raised in Germany, said Pham Manh Cuong, General Director of MC Media.-VNA