OVs in New Zealand meet in lunar New Year

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Viet Dung and his spouse with party participants (Photo: VNA)

​Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand has organised a meeting in the early days of the lunar New Year for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Auckland, New Zealand, where two-thirds of 6,000 Vietnamese in New Zealand live.

Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Viet Dung extended best wishes to the expats and wished the Vietnamese community in New Zealand in general and in Auckland in particular to continue unity and assist each other in preserving national culture, language and identity.



He also hoped the community would make more contributions to the homeland and play the bridging role to promote friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.



The Ambassador briefed the community on Vietnam’s economic, political and social achievements and spotlight in the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and New Zealand, highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh’s visit to the country that helped promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade.



The two countries set out the goal of bringing the two-way trade to 1.7 billion USD by 2020.-VNA