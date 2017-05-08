The ship USNS Fall River of the US (Source: US Navy)

– The Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17) officially kicked off in the central city of Da Nang on May 8, with the participation of personnel from the US, UK, Australia and Japan.This year, the mission is stationed aboard the naval ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF-4) of the US.This is the eighth time the programme has been held in Vietnam and the fourth consecutive year in Da Nang.During their stay, the PP17 mission will pay a courtesy call to the municipal officials. They will coordinate with local agencies in conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR), including providing medical check-up for locals, upgrading Hoa Lien kindergarten and Hoa Hai medical station in Da Nang, and exchanging expertise with local military medical staff.A workshop will be arranged in the framework of PP17, focusing on sharing knowledge and experience in humanitarian aid, relief work and field practice.Art performances and music exchanges will be also organised as part of the programme.US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius said the programme offers a chance for countries to enhance links and mutual support to effectively deal with natural disasters.The affiliation among member countries will help improve the regional capacity in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, he stressed.US Naval Major Greg Dusetzina, who is in charge of PP17 in Vietnam, affirmed his country is willing to work with other PP partner nations to foster long-term relations among the sides on the basis of mutual trust, contributing to peace and stability in the region.Apart from improving disaster preparedness and regional responsiveness among the partners, the ten-day event is hoped to help further promote the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership and the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other participating countries.After Da Nang, the programme will continue in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.-VNA