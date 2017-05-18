Pacific Partnership 2017 wraps up in Da Nang city

USNS Fall River - the vessel for Pacific Partnership 2017 (Photo: VNA)

– Exercise Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17) concluded in central Da Nang city on May 18 after 10 days of oil spill response training, medical experience sharing and community exchanges.During the exercise, seminars and field training on humanitarian aid and disaster response were held, aiming to improve readiness to deal with oil spills at national and regional levels.Projects to upgrade the Hoa Lien Kindergarten and Hoa Hai Clinic in Da Nang finished while another project building a multifunctional storm-proof house in the city’s Hoa Nhon ward began.Crewmembers of USNS Fall River, the vessel for PP17, engaged in an exchange programme with students of Tuong Lai, a school for disabled children.Meanwhile, the band of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet performed at some local schools and in some outdoor activities on Rong (Dragon) Bridge, Bach Dang street and Bien Dong Park.US Navy Captain Stanfield Chien, Pacific Partnership mission commander, said the stay in Da Nang was a great chance to continue cooperation with Vietnamese people to promote disaster response and aid capacity and share experience in health care and construction.US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius said PP17 and the visit by USNS Fall River showed the depth of the two countries’ partnership.-VNA