Paddy prices rise as winter-spring crop ready for harvest

Workers load rice packages for export at Sai Gon port (Photo: VNA)

- Domestic paddy prices have increased by 12 percent as the winter-spring crop in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta is ready to be harvested.In An Giang province, fresh paddy IR50404 is being sold at 4,500-4,600 VND per kilo, high-quality paddy 4,700-4,800 VND, and dried high-quality paddy 5,650-5,800 VND.Meanwhile, fragrant Jasmine paddy is priced at 5,300-5,400 VND per kilo, a rise of 50-100 VND.In Can Thơ city, fresh paddy IR50404 is being sold for about 4,400-4,500 VND per kilo, and Jasmine paddy at 5,400-5,500 VND, an increase of 150-200 VND compared to the price before Tet (Lunar New Year), and an increase of 200-500 VND per kilo compared to the same period last year.The price of husked rice on the market is 10,000 VND per kilo and Jasmine rice 14,000 VND per kilo.The rise in prices for paddy has caused an increase of 5 USD per tonne for rice exports compared to prices before Tet.Enterprises buy 100-200 tonnes of rice on average each day, while some even buy 300-400 tonnes, said Le Van Hung, deputy director of the Can Tho Department of Industry and Trade.The Song Hau Food Company has stored more than 40,000 tonnes of husked rice and 5,100 tonnes of unhusked rice at 5,850-6,100 VND per kilo.The company plans to buy another 40,000 tonnes of rice.Vuong Dinh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee, said lcoal enterprises are purchasing about 3,000 tonnes of rice per day to achieve the set target of 150,000 tonnes.The Tien Giang Food Company has bought 10,000 tonnes of rice at 5,900-6,100 VND per kilo.Meanwhile, businesses in Dong Thap province plans to purchase 660,000 tonnes of husked rice.Low productivity was among the reasons for the rise in paddy prices. Many enterprises purchase husked rice and sold more than 293,000 tonnes to Filipino buyers, which contributed to an increase in price.Most enterprises said the productivity of paddy in this year’s winter-spring crop fell by 30-40 percent compared to last year due to unpredictable weather, causing disease in paddy.-VNA