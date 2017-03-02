Painting project launched in central fishing village

A painting depics daily lifestyle in fishing village in Quang Nam. (Photo:VNA)

- Artists from Singapore Technology and Design University, Vietnam’s Fine Arts Association, colleges in Hanoi and local painters are collaborating on a coracle painting for an exhibition in Quang Nam province’s Tam Thanh fishing village.The team took its inspiration from daily life in the fishing village, using watercolour to depict locals on bumper fishing trip, weaving nets, making bamboo baskets.The exhibit will open along the village’s coastline this June.Last year, the village, 10km away from Quang Nam province’s Tam Kỳ city, attracted thousands of tourists with its murals project in Trung Thanh hamlet.The village was decorated with colourful murals on the moss-covered walls under the Korea Foundation Community Art Exchange Programme, with participation from five artists from the Republic of Korea and 12 volunteers.Artists turned the old walls of 100 houses in the village to colourful murals, depicting portraits of villagers, local scenes and regional panoramas.The village also lured photographers from the RoK, the Philippines and Turkey to take photos for an exhibition in Seoul and other cities.-VNA