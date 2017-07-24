Paintings on Vietnam’s new roads open in Hanoi

The Hanoi - Hai Phong highway is among new and modern transport works of Vietnam. (Source: VNA)

– A painting exhibition featuring transport works of Vietnam opened in Hanoi on July 24.Sixty paintings of different materials by 58 artists, portray the nation’s transport network, including roads, waterways, railways, airways across the nation.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Khanh Chuong, President of the Vietnam Fine Art Association, highlighted the development of the transport sector during Doi moi (Reform) and international integration.The sector has contributed to reinforcing security, national defence, and economic development, he addedSuch art works as “Ngay dong ve” (The winter day has comes) by Le Anh; “Ngay moi” (A new day) by Do Nam Cuong; “Them nhung nhip cau” (More bridge spans) by Pham Ngoc Doanh, and three paintings by Tran Khanh Chuong are among the highlights at the exhibition.-VNA