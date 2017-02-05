Pair of ancient bells in Cao Bang recognised as national treasures

The pair of bells at the Da Quan relic complex of Cao Bang city are recognised as national treasures.(Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – The northern province of Cao Bang has announced a Prime Minister decision recognising a pair of bells at the Da Quan relic complex in Hung Dao commune of Cao Bang city as national treasures.

The relic complex comprises four tangible heritage items, which are Vien Minh Pagoda, Quan Trieu Temple and the two ancient bells preserved at the site.

The pair of bells were made in 1611. They demonstrated the meticulous bronze-casting technique and sculpture of Vietnamese people in the 17th century.

According to historical documents, Vien Minh, built under the Ly dynasty (1010-1225), is one of the three oldest pagodas in Cao Bang province. The Quan Trieu Temple is dedicated to Duong Tu Minh, a famous Tay ethnic general, and his wife, Princess Hong Lien, a daughter of King Ly Anh Tong (1138-1175).-VNA