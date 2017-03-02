Panasonic expands factories in Binh Duong

The ceremony to begin the expansion of the Panasonic factory (Photo: baodautu.vn)

- Panasonic Corporation has begun construction to expand its wiring device and circuit breaker factory at Panasonic Eco Solutions Vietnam Company Ltd in the southern province of Binh Duong.The expanded factory area will be built near the existing factory to enhance its responsiveness to the rapid increase in demand for wiring devices and circuit breakers in the country in recent years.The new factory will be built on a 3,000sq m area to substantially expand the production capacity of wiring devices and circuit breakers.The existing factory produces about 53 million wiring devices and 13 million circuit breakers annually.With an additional factory, the plant aims to double its production capacity by fiscal year 2020.The company said that there were also plans to explore the purchase of 18,000 sq.m adjacent to the current factory premises to expand in the future to address further increases in demand.With the addition of a factory and a further expansion plan, the plant aims to supply wiring devices and circuit breakers produced in the Vietnamese plant to local markets and other Southeast Asian countries.-VNA