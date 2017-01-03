Parliamentary officials pay tribute to heroic martyrs in Quang Tri

The delegation pays tribute to heroic martyrs at the Ancient Citadel of Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and other officials paid homage to martyrs at the Ancient Citadel of Quang Tri on January 3.At the special national relic site, the delegation, which was on a working trip to central Quang Tri province, offered incense to the people who laid down their lives during the fierce 81-day battle to protect the citadel and Quang Tri township from the US-backed army of the Republic of Vietnam in 1972.The fight contributed to Vietnam’s triumph at the Paris Conference and was a prerequisite for the General Offensive and Uprising in the Spring of 1975, which completely liberated the South and reunified the country.Vice Chairwoman Phong said she hopes the administration and people of Quang Tri will continue doing a good job of repaying national contributors and educating younger generations about Vietnam’s revolution history.On this occasion, she visited two war veterans in Quang Tri township and 20 families affected by recent floods in Trieu Phong and Cam Lo districts.-VNA