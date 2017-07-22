Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (centre), President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and Deputy Prime Minister-cum-Minister of the Royal Palace Samdech Kong Som Ol cut the ribbon to inaugurate a Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Preah Sihanouk province.

Preah Sihanouk (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and Deputy Prime Minister-cum-Minister of the Royal Palace Samdech Kong Som Ol on July 22 cut the ribbon to inaugurate a Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Preah Sihanouk province.



This is part of the Vietnamese Party chief’s State visit to Cambodia from July 20-22 at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said the construction of the monument reflects the tribute paid by the Parties, States, people and armies of the two countries to Vietnamese volunteers soldiers as well as officers and soldiers of the Cambodian Royal Army who laid down their lives for Cambodia’s independence and freedom.



Highlighting the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia, he said despite changes in the regional and global situation, Vietnam always attaches importance to and will make every effort, together with Cambodia, to make the relationship green and sustainable forever, meeting the aspirations and interests of the two countries’ people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in Southeast Asia and the world at large.



The leader said he firmly believed that with the determination and efforts of both countries, no force can break the close-knit relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Senate President Samdech Say Chhum, who is also Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), said the two countries have cooperated in building Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monuments in Phnom Penh and 16 provinces, including Preah Sihanouk, across Cambodia since the 1980s to pay homage to their soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the struggle against the Pol Pot genocidal regime.



The bilateral relationship is thriving in various areas, ranging from politics to economy, social affairs, tourism, culture and science-technology, he said, citing two-way burgeoning trade and progresses made in the settlement of border issues between the two countries, especially land border.



The same day, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visited the Preah Sihanouk International Seaport, the only deep-water port of Cambodia.



Beginning operation in 1960 after four years of construction, the 150ha seaport is an important entrepot of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the world as well, with the volume of cargoes and containers handled at the port increasing 10-15 percent annually.



Up to 73 percent of Cambodia’s imports and exports are transported through the port, which has contributed 65 million USD to the country’s State budget in recent years.



Impressed by the port’s rapid and comprehensive development, Party General Secretary Trong hoped that it will become a modern port of the region and the world.



He also spoke highly of cooperation and mutual support between the Preah Sihanouk International Seaport and Vietnam’s ports, including those in Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City, suggesting the two sides advance their collaboration to practically contribute to economic, trade and investment development in each nation.



Also on July 22, the Party chief met with officials of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk province.



On July 21 evening, CPP President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Hun Sen hosted a banquet in honour of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his encourage.



PM Hun Sen said the CPP and Cambodian people will do their utmost to consolidate and develop the solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, Governments and people, for the sake of both nations, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world as well.



He voiced his belief that Party General Secretary Trong’s visit would help strengthen the relationship for prosperity of both Vietnam and Cambodia, as neighbouring countries and ASEAN members.



Sharing PM Hun Sen’s view, the Vietnamese leader believed that under the sound leadership of the two Parties and Governments, the bilateral relationship would certainly develop to a new high in a more practical and effective manner, meeting the aspirations of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.-VNA