Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a closing speech at the fifth plenary meeting of the 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (​Source: VNA)

– The fifth plenary meeting of the 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), which concluded on May 10, debated several important economic projects during six days of sitting.The closing session was chaired by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.President Tran Dai Quang presented the Politburo’s report acquiring the opinions of the Committee’s members on the project on completing the socialist-oriented market economy institutions.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered another report on the CPVCC members’ opinions on the project on continuing to re-organise, renovate and improve the efficiency of State-owned enterprises.The meeting also heard a report on the project reviewing the 15-year implementation of the Resolution of the ninth Party Central Committee’s fifth meeting on the development of the private economic sector.The Committee approved the fifth plenary meeting’s Resolution.Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered a speech to conclude the meeting.-VNA