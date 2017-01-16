Party chief affirms consistent policy of deepening ties with Japan

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Source: VNA) Nhập mô tả cho ảnh

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of further deepening its extensive strategic partnership with Japan for the benefit of the two countries’ people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.During a reception in Hanoi on January 16 for visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Party leader suggested the two sides continue to strengthen political trust via the maintenance of regular exchanges and meetings at all levels, especially visits between senior leaders of the two States, governments and legislatures, as well as intensify people-to-people exchanges.He spoke highly of the practical and effective support that Japan has provided for Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the past years, especially its official development assistance to Vietnam in the fields of high-quality infrastructure and human resources training, support industry, agriculture, and climate change response.The Vietnamese leaders and people highly value the upcoming visit by the Japanese Emperor and Empress, he said, adding that it will mark a new milestone that further deepens bilateral ties and friendship between the two peoples.Abe, for his part, informed the host about the outcomes of talks with his Vietnamese counterpart.He affirmed that Japan continues prioritising ODA to Vietnam and wishes to enhance coordination in infrastructure development and high-quality human resources training.He said he also wants to enhance collaboration with Vietnam to contribute to maintain peace, stability, security, safety, development and prosperity in the region and the world.The guest believed that the visit between the two countries’ leaders, especially the upcoming one by the Japanese Emperor and Empress will lift Japan-Vietnam ties to a new height.-VNA