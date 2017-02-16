Party chief asks to clarify news on trade deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa (Source: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has requested prompt examination of news stories run by several newspapers regarding Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa.The Office of the Party Central Committee on February 16 sent dispatch No.3308-CV/VPTW to the Party Central Committee’s Commissions for Inspection, Organisation and Internal Affairs; the Party Delegations to the Government, the Government Inspectorate and the ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance and Planning and Investment, requiring them to work together on the task and report the outcomes to the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.According to the dispatch, Nhan dan (People) newspaper ran an article “On asset filing by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa” on February 11; while Tuoi tre (Youth) produced a story “Deputy Minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa owns asset worth of hundreds of billion dong” on February 11 and the other “What does Deputy Minister’s family have in Dien Quang company?”.Tien Phong (Vanguard) also published articles on February 14, 15, 16 calling for inspections on stock acquisition and control of officials’ family ties to prevent power abuse.Several other papers also raised the issue.The Party Delegation to the Government was asked to direct concerned agencies to review legal regulations and propose necessary amendments and supplements, in order to fix shortcomings in State management, prevent State asset loss and negative phenomena, including corruption and interest group behaviours in the process of equitising State-owned enterprises.-VNA