Party chief directs Party inspection, supervision in 2017

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Source:VNA)

– The Party inspection and supervision must be conducted regularly and thoroughly, ensuring openness and democracy, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has said.During a national conference reviewing Party inspection and supervision 2016 and launching 2017 tasks, he said the activity is meant to promptly prevent violations of the Party policies and State laws and take disciplinary measures against Party organisations and members that hurt the Party’s prestige and national development.He asked the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission to direct the inspection, supervision and discipline against Party organisations and members at the grassroots level while working closely with judicial, inspection and audit agencies to accelerate the work.Participants at the event said the Party inspection, supervision and discipline 2016 was conducted actively and comprehensively in line with the Party regulations, focusing on sensitive issues and those of public concern.According to the commission, last year, the Party committees, organisations and inspection commissions at all levels inspected nearly 100,000 Party organisations and over 40,000 Party members, oversaw more than 30,000 Party organisations and 100,000 Party members, and took disciplinary measures against about 150 Party organisations and over 12,000 Party members.The Party inspection agencies also worked closely with the State anti-corruption units to discover violations.-VNA