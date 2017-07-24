Party chief hosts Speaker of Bangladeshi Parliament

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has hailed the ongoing visit by Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as a significant contribution to bilateral ties.
At a reception for the top Bangladeshi legislator on July 23, the Party chief expressed his hope that the relationship between the two countries would thrive, meeting the practical needs of both countries and their people.
“The Communist Party of Vietnam and Vietnamese people always attach much importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh,” he stressed.
“On the basis of such a fine relationship and other similarities, both sides should take concrete measures to implement more effectively our signed agreements, especially strengthening economic cooperation to bring it in line with sound political ties,” he suggested.
Applauding Bangladesh’s achievements, General Secretary Trong said he was convinced that the Bangladeshi Government and people would reap further success in building a country of peace, development and prosperity, contributing to regional and international peace, stability and development.
Speaker Chaudhury said she hoped Vietnam continues its robust growth, adding that Bangladesh has always treasured the promotion of sound traditional friendship and cooperation with Vietnam.
Bangladesh is ready to share experience with Vietnam in the fields of its strength, and reinforce cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in all areas, she said.
The top parliamentary official extended an invitation to Party General Secretary Trong to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.-VNA