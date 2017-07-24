Party chief hosts Speaker of Bangladeshi Parliament

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury (Photo: VNA)



Hano​i (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has hailed the ongoing visit by Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as a significant contribution to bilateral ties.



At a reception for the top Bangladeshi legislator on July 23, the Party chief expressed his hope that the relationship between the two countries would thrive, meeting the practical needs of both countries and their people.



“The Communist Party of Vietnam and Vietnamese people always attach much importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh,” he stressed.



“On the basis of such a fine relationship and other similarities, both sides should take concrete measures to implement more effectively our signed agreements, especially strengthening economic cooperation to bring it in line with sound political ties,” he suggested.