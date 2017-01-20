Party chief lauds border guard force’s efforts

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visits Border Guard High Command in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 20 paid a pre-Tet visit to the Border Guard High Command in Hanoi, during which he praised the achievements that border guards have achieved so far as the major force in protecting the national sovereignty and border security.The border guard force has promoted synergy in border protection, while showing strong performance in external relations activities through the border and fostering cooperation with border guard forces of neighboring countries, he noted.The efforts have contributed to ensure security, stability and peace for people’s life as well as economic development, he stated.The Party chief also hailed the force in supporting communities along the border and popularising the Party and State’s policies and law, thus contributing to foiling all sabotaging schemes of hostile forces, maintaining stability in border areas.The border guard force has also actively implemented various programmes assisting disadvantaged people in the border, sea and island areas, including those on providing cows, houses and scholarship to the poor in border localities.Noting difficulties and challenges in domestic and world situation in the coming time, he stressed the crucial need to strengthen efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, the Party, the regime and a secured environment for national construction and development.General Secretary Trong asked the border guard force to continue promoting its core role in protecting the national sovereignty and security in border, sea and island areas, while working hard to prevent and combat crimes, ensuring political security as well as social order and safety in border areas, and building a peaceful environment.During the visit, the Party leader also had online talks with officials and soldiers in Lung Cu border post in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, Con Dao border post in the southern coastal Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, and Dat Mui border post in the southernmost province of Ca Mau to send them New Year greetings.-VNA