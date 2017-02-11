Party chief lauds economic commission’s achievements

At the working session (Source: VNA) ả

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong lauded the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission for its achievements since it was re-established in December 2012 during a working session in Hanoi on February 11.While underscoring the commission’s role as a strategic think-tank for the Party Central Committee, the Political Bureau and the Secretariat in terms of socio-economic development, the Party chief said the commission should improve its operation by devising high-quality and strategic projects and conducting objective and persuasive appraisal.The commission should honour outstanding individuals and models and actively join in the fight against corruption, bureaucracy and wastefulness, especially in loss-making State-owned enterprises, he said.The general secretary noted that the commission needs to pay heed to raising public awareness of the Party Central Committee’s policies, guidelines and resolutions in order to create high consensus in society, bring them into reality and propose strategic recommendations.To that end, he suggested the commission improve its working style and train a contingent of qualified and virtuous staff with an united leadership to build a strong and transparent Party organisation.Last year, the commission was assigned for the first time to map out seven important socio-economic projects to submit to the Party Central Committee and the Politburo in 2017.The projects review the outcomes of the Party’s policies and guidelines on socio-economic development over the past years, contributing to realising the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress.In early 2016, it closely tracked the socio-economic situation and proposed solutions to address drought in the south central and Central Highlands regions, saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta, foreign firms’ acquisition of Vietnam’s retail market, and coastal land allocation to foreign investors in the central region.The think-tank also offered feedback on the Political Bureau and Secretariat’s significant schemes; as well as draft decrees, resolutions, projects and thematic reports of ministries, agencies and the Party Central Committee’s subordinate units.It held seminars to collect experts’ ideas to socio-economic development issues while enhancing ties with collaborators, scientists and agencies at home and abroad in the regard.Also last year, the commission completed 18 scientific studies and is working on 11 others.It held 59 working sessions with ministries, agencies and localities; 42 conferences and seminars; met 41 international delegations and signed cooperation agreements with 36 agencies.Politburo member and head of the commission Nguyen Van Binh pledged to work closely with the staff to fix existing shortcomings and fulfill assigned tasks this year.-VNA