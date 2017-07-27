Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the ceremony (Source: VNA)

– The Party, State and people always bear in mind the great sacrifices and contributions of revolutionists, heroic martyrs, war invalids and soldiers to the struggles for national independence and freedom, said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.The Party leader was addressing a grand ceremony in Hanoi on July 27 to mark the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), which saw the attendance of leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, veterans, relatives of martyrs and revolutionary contributors, among others.He said millions of people laid down their lives for national independence and freedom, as well as peaceful and happy lives of the people.The Party chief underlined the tradition of “When drinking water, remember its source” and recalled late President Ho Chi Minh’s care for war invalids and martyrs’ families.Over the past 70 years, especially during 30 years of reform, the Party and State have paid heed to the work by issuing a range of guidelines, policies and laws.More than 9 million revolutionary contributors have benefited from preferential policies, while over 4 million contributors were presented with orders, medals and other noble titles, he added.From 2007-2016, over 182,000 houses of gratitude were built and upgraded, and more than 133,000 savings books were granted to families of revolutionary contributors, Party General Secretary Trong noted.“Caring and improving the material and spiritual lives of war invalids, families of martyrs and revolutionary contributors are the consistent guideline of our Party and State, and the tradition of our nation,” he stressed.In that spirit, the Party chief urged Party Committees, administrations, Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels and social organisations to continue popularising the Party’s and State’s relevant guidelines and policies on war invalids, martyrs’ families and revolutionary contributors among officials, Party members and the people.“The awareness should be turned into practical and concrete actions, thus helping to well perform preferential policies on revolutionary contributors,” he said.The Party leader emphasised the need to pay due attention to families of revolutionary contributors living in difficult circumstances and residing in ethnic minority-inhabited, remote and isolate areas as well as in the areas which were revolutionary bases, striving to leave none of them in poverty.It is expected that by 2020, all families of revolutionary contributors will enjoy living standards equal or higher than the average in their residential areas, according to the Party chief.To that end, it is a must to raise capacity and efficiency of State management over the work in tandem with reviewing and completing relevant policies and laws, he added.-VNA