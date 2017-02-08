Party chief suggests Nam Dinh attract more investment

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Source:VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has suggested the northern province of Nam Dinh attract more investment to give impetus to industry, agriculture and services.During a working session with Nam Dinh’s key officials in the province on February 8, he hailed the province’s strategic position in the Red River and its time-honoured cultural and historical traditions.He noted that given its potential and natural conditions, the past achievements fall short of expectation of the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people. The average income per capita was only 42 million VND (1,826 USD), lower than the country’s average, while local budget collection meets only 30 percent of spending needs.The Party chief suggested increasing cooperation among the local authorities, scientists, businesses and farmers to develop agriculture, along with building large-scale paddy field, applying advanced technology and developing processing technology.At the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Doan Hong Phong informed the leader of the province’s socio-economic achievements, national defence-security and Party building last year, and key tasks for this year.Nam Dinh will continue conducting action programmes to realise the Party’s resolutions while adopting synchronous and comprehensive measures on Party building and rectification, driving back political and moral degradation, “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” phenomena in line with the resolution adopted by the fourth plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee and the Politburo’s Directive No.5 on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, virtue and lifestyle, he said.During the trip to Nam Dinh, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to the late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh at his memorial house in Xuan Hong commune, Xuan Truong district and paid floral tribute at Truong Chinh monument in Xuan Truong town on the occasion of the late leader’s 110th birthday anniversary (February 9).-VNA