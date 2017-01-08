Party chief to pay official visit to China in mid-January

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from January 12-15, according to the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.The visit will be made at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, the commission said in an announcement on January 8It will take place on the threshold of the 67th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and coincide with the time when the two peoples are preparing to welcome the Lunar New Year, the commission said.The visit, the first trip to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong after the 12th National Party Congress, aims to continue promoting the healthy and stable Vietnam-China ties for the sake of the two peoples as well as peace and prosperity in the region and around the world.-VNA