Party leader encourages Vietnam-Cambodia local-level cooperation

Vietnam's Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) at Pochentong Airport in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Preah Sihanouk (VNA) – Cooperation between localities of Vietnam and Cambodia will help deepen ties between the two countries, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told Governor of Preah Sihanouk province Yun Min on July 21.



Meeting with the Governor after arriving in Preah Sihanouk, the Party leader welcomed the Cambodian province’s proposal on encouraging Vietnamese investors to do business in the province and working with Vietnam in building transport infrastructure.



He said that relevant agencies and localities should discuss plans to realise the proposal in the time ahead.



Trong praised the great potential of Preah Sihanouk and noted that the province has good relations with many Vietnamese localities, wishing the relations will grow across the fields.