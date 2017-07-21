Party leader encourages Vietnam-Cambodia local-level cooperation

Preah Sihanouk (VNA) – Cooperation between localities of Vietnam and Cambodia will help deepen ties between the two countries, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told Governor of Preah Sihanouk province Yun Min on July 21.
Meeting with the Governor after arriving in Preah Sihanouk, the Party leader welcomed the Cambodian province’s proposal on encouraging Vietnamese investors to do business in the province and working with Vietnam in building transport infrastructure.
He said that relevant agencies and localities should discuss plans to realise the proposal in the time ahead.
Trong praised the great potential of Preah Sihanouk and noted that the province has good relations with many Vietnamese localities, wishing the relations will grow across the fields.
Governor Yun Minh recalled his vivid memories of the time he fought side by side with Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts to liberate Cambodia from the genocidal regime.
He said the Vietnamese community in the province live in harmony with the local people and administration, adding that the province pays attention to enhancing the friendship with many Vietnamese cities and provinces such as Kien Giang, Bac Lieu and Hai Phong.
He expressed the wish that Vietnam will continue to assist Preah Sihanouk province in infrastructure construction, and called on Vietnamese businesses to invest in the province.
Preah Sihanouk is the second stop of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during his State level visit to Cambodia from July 20-22.-VNA
