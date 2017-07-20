Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong held a meeting in Phnom Penh on July 20 with Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum.While reviewing relations between the two nations over the past 50 years, Say Chhum stressed that the Cambodian people will never forget the sacrifices of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, who helped the Cambodian people escape from the genocidal disaster, revive and develop the country.He shared the common perspectives of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries, and promised to join hands with other Cambodian leaders in further promoting ties with Vietnam.Having expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s great achievements over the past 30 years of reform, Say Chhum believed that the Vietnam people would continue reaping successes during the process of national construction and development in the future.For his part, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong congratulated and highly evaluated great achievements that Cambodia has gained during its national construction and defence process.He affirmed that despite changes in the world, Vietnam will consistently make every effort, together with Cambodia, to safeguard, maintain and reinforce bilateral relations for the common interests of the Vietnamese and Cambodian people and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.The leaders spoke highly of cooperative ties between the two countries over the past years, including relations between the Cambodian Senate and the National Assembly of Vietnam, suggesting that they should continue fostering cooperation and exchanging experience in legislation, while supervising the implementation of treaties, agreements and deals signed between the two countries, thus deepening the Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.The leaders also held that Vietnam and Cambodia need to increase the exchange of information and coordinate closely at international forums, especially within the framework of ASEAN and sub-region cooperation mechanisms, contributing to peace, stability and growth in the region and the world.Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong proposed President Say Chhum, along with the Senate and the National Assembly of Cambodia, will continue creating more favourable conditions, especially in terms of legal aspect, for Vietnamese nationals to lead stable lives and contribute to Cambodia’s national construction and development as well as enhancing the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.The leaders also agreed that the two sides will continue their joint efforts to successfully organise activities of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2017, stressing that this is a good chance for the two countries to enhance public awareness, especially among young generations, about their solidarity and traditional friendship.-VNA