Party leader receives ASEAN members’ diplomatic representatives

Party General Secretary Nguyen Pu Trong and diplomats from ASEAN countries (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen PhuTronghosted a reception on January 23 in Hanoi for chief representatives of diplomatic agencies from countries who extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the Party, State and people of Vietnam.The diplomats, from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Myanmar, expressed their delight to take office in Vietnam on the threshold ofTet, the largest traditional festival of the country.They affirmed their determination to contribute to fostering the friendship and cooperation between their countries and Vietnam as well as other ASEAN members for the sustainable development of the ASEAN Community and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.Party General Secretary Nguyen PhuTrongthanked the diplomats for the New Year wishes, noting that 2017 is a year full of important events, including the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN and the second year of the ASEAN Community.Since Vietnam joined the association, Vietnam has always worked hard to affirm its active role and contributions to ASEAN’s growth, he said, highlighting the Party and State’s constant policy of attaching importance to developing multi-faceted ties with member countries of the ASEAN Community.The Party leader also expressed hope that ASEAN members will support Vietnam in hosting the APEC Year 2017, contributing to enhancing the prestige and position of ASEAN in the international arena.On the occasion, he also extended New Year wishes to leaders and people of ASEAN countries.-VNA