Party leader receives Japanese Emperor Akihito

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (right) receives Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception on March 3 for Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, who are on a week-long State visit to Vietnam.



The Party General Secretary stated that the visit, which is the first ever made by a Japanese Emperor to Vietnam, carries historic meaning and marks a new development in the friendly relationship between the two countries.



He affirmed Vietnam very much treasures the ties with Japan and wishes to further strengthen the friendship.



General Secretary Trong took the occasion to thank Japan for giving Vietnam valuable assistance in social-economic development and national construction in the past years.



Emperor Akihito recalled the vivid impressions that he got during the meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Japan in 2008 and 2015.



He thanked the Party General Secretary, other leaders and people of Vietnam for the respectful and warm welcome.



The Japanese Emperor and Empress and General Secretary Trong discussed in depth the cultures and cultural exchange between Vietnam and Japan, highlighting the cultural similarities and long-time cultural exchange between the two nations.



Emperor Akihito expressed deep sympathy for Vietnam’s great losses caused by wars, noting that he is impressed by the great achievements the country has achieved in its reform process and reconstruction.



The Emperor appreciated Vietnam’s contribution to world peace and wished that people of the two countries continue cooperation for peace.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Emperor Akihito shared the view that the Vietnam-Japan friendship and cooperation is now at its best in history, and the hope that the visit of the Emperor and Empress will help promote the bilateral relations across many fields.-VNA