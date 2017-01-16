Party official greets Deputy Speaker of Hungarian parliament

Truong Thi Mai, head the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation (R), meets Deputy Speaker of Hungary’s National Assembly Gergely Gulyás (Photo: VNA)

– A senior Party official has said the visit to Vietnam by Deputy Speaker of Hungary’s National Assembly Gergely Gulyás shows the Hungarian people’s sentiments towards their Vietnamese peers.At a reception for the Hungarian guest in Hanoi on January 16, Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, who heads the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, thanked Hungary’s support to her country during its national protection and development and international integration.Vietnam wants to strengthen the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Hungary, she said, speaking highly of the recently signed framework agreement on financial cooperation.Mai and her guest also discussed measures to foster relations between the two ruling parties - Communist Party of Vietnam and Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance. She wished the Alliance victory at Hungary’s parliamentary election in early 2018.For his part, Gergely Gulyás valued Vietnam’s experience, prestige and stature in the region and the world.He briefed about the outcomes of his talks and meetings with Vietnamese leaders, adding that he handed over a draft agreement on cooperation between the Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance and the Communist Party of Vietnam. He hopes this agreement will be signed soon to tighten links between the two sides.Despite a fast-changing world, Hungary has continually treasured and made efforts to enhance the time-tested amity and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam, he noted, wishing the Southeast Asian nation greater achievements in reform and development.-VNA