– Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh has appreciated cooperation of the RoK government and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in particular in high-quality personnel training over the past years at a meeting with KOICA Vice President Sul Kyung-hoon.During a reception in Hanoi on July 26, Binh expressed his wish that the government of the Republic of Korea (RoK), including KOICA, would continue expanding ties with Vietnam in vocational training and improving managerial capacity of Vietnamese officials.He said since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 25 years ago, Vietnam and the RoK have pushed forward their practical ties, and friendship between the two peoples have been increasingly strengthened.Sul, for his part, said the Korean government and KOICA in particular always give priority to ties with Vietnam.Hailing Vietnam as one of the countries that effectively use official development assistance (ODA) funded by the RoK over the past years, Sul said KOICA will continue providing support for Vietnam in the near future to contribute to its socio-economic development.-VNA