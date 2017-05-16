Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh (R) and special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomo Takebe (Source: VNA)

– Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh hailed special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomo Takebe for his contributions to bilateral friendship over the past two decades during a reception in Hanoi on May 16.Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, thanked Takebe for being an active member of a group initiating the establishment of the Vietnam-Japan University (VJU).He believed that the VJU would further develop in the future.Takebe, for his part, pledged to continue strengthening friendly ties between the two nations and legislatures.He wished that the VJU would focus on training high technology human resources and connect with leading Japanese universities to transfer high-quality training programmes to Vietnam.-VNA