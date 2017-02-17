Party official wishes to foster ties with Argentina

Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh (Source: Internet)

– Politburo member, Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his wish to foster ties with Argentina’s ruling party Republican Proposal (PRO), thereby promoting relations between the two nations.Meeting with PRO President Humberto Schiavoni in Hanoi on February 17, Chinh emphasised the CPV’s policy of attaching importance to the enhancement of friendly and cooperative ties with political parties in Latin America, including Argentina.He also briefed his guest on the recent situation in Vietnam and the outcomes of the implementation of resolutions adopted at the 12th National Party Congress.Speaking highly of the achievements that Vietnam has reaped over the past three decades, Schiavoni believed that under the sound leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will achieve greater successes in the coming time.He also expressed his wish and determination to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Argentina and Vietnam.Earlier, Schiavoni held talks with Hoang Binh Quan, Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, during which the two sides updated each other with the situation of their respective Party and country, and discussed ways to further boost the friendship between the two Parties and countries. They also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern.During its visit, the Argentinean delegation paid a courtesy call to National Assembly Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, and held working sessions with the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, the Vietnam Football Federation, and authorities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Quang Ninh.-VNA