Party’s Commission to focus on tackling major corruption cases

Defendants related to the corruption case in Construction Bank at the court (Photo: VNA)

– Keeping a close eye on and providing consultancy for investigations and judging of serious economic and corruption cases is among major tasks defined by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs in 2017 at a conference in Hanoi on January 5.According to head of the commission Phan Dinh Trac, it will focus on giving advice to remove difficulties for and complete the first instance hearing of six major cases, and the revision of other seven cases as scheduled.The corruption cases include those related to Pham Cong Danh, Ha Van Tham, Huynh Thi Huyen Nhu and Vu Quoc Hao in the banking area, along with cases related to the PetroVietnam Construction Corporation, he stated.At the same time, the commission will also consult the Party Central Committee on measures to prevent and combat corruption as well as strictly handle individuals and collectives committing violations and causing losses for State-run projects, including Dinh Vu fibre factory, Ethanol Dung Quat plant, Ninh Binh and Ha Bac nitrogen factories, DAP 1 in Hai Phong and DAP 2 in Lao Cai, and Dung Quat shipyard, said Trac.Trac also declared that the commission will also improve its operation effectiveness in corruption and wastefulness prevention and fight, while combating self-evolution and self-transformation among its staff.According to a report by the commission, in 2016, the commission proved its advisor role, helping the Party Central Committee’s steering committee for corruption prevention and control with orientations to handle major cases, while keeping a close watch on the development of the cases.The commission also helped the steering committee in sending inspection teams to 14 provinces, while closely monitoring the internal affairs and corruption prevention and control work of central-run agencies and localities.-VNA