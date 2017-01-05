Party’s external activities help consolidate national stability

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Dinh The Huynh. (Source: VNA)

– The Party’s external activities, especially high-level ones, have played a crucial role in reinforcing trust, handling the relations with important partners, solidifying the country’s peaceful and stable environment, safeguarding national interests and sovereignty, and heightening its international position.It was heard at a conference reviewing the 2016 performance and initiating the 2017 tasks held by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations in Hanoi on January 5.In the context that the regional and global situations have been dealing with fast and complicated developments, the Commission has constantly improved its consulting work, carried out bilateral and multilateral external activities efficiently, guided people-to-people exchanges, and sped up communication activities in foreign languages.Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Dinh The Huynh hailed the Commission for its quality advice for the Party’s Political Bureau and Secretariat regarding the implementation of high-level foreign activities, and the enhancement of relations with political parties around the globe.As the situation in the region and the world will continue having complexities, the Commission should work harder to improve its forecast capacity for such strategic issues as policies of powerful countries and regional and international developments, Huynh said.He asked the Commission to continue its role in the Party’s foreign activities, especially high-level ones along with improving the management capacity towards efficiency to accomplish all assigned tasks.-VNA