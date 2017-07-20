Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department and Vietnam Initiatives at Indiana University, will pilot a patient satisfaction telephone survey. Similar surveys conducted previously were done online.



In recent years, the ministry has surveyed inpatient and outpatient satisfaction every three months, helping hospitals to find weaknesses and improve their quality.



In 2016, the ministry installed software to survey patient satisfaction online. From December 2016 to March 2017, 61 out of 63 health departments nationwide conducted the survey.



The health ministry collected national statistics of over 56,000 survey notes from inpatients and another 48,000 from outpatients.

“The results show that average patient satisfaction closely reflects hospitals’ quality. Patient satisfaction at provincial level is higher than at district level. Based on the surveys, hospitals received important comments to help improve their quality,” said Nguyen Trong Khoa, deputy head of Medical Examination and Treatment Department.



An independent survey conducted by the Health Strategy and Policy Institute revealed positive changes in the awareness and commitment of hospital leaders, as well as in attitudes and communication skill of medical workers.



Some 71 percent of patients think medical workers have friendly attitudes. About 61 percent think information about examination and treatment is improving, with reduced waiting times. Facilities and hygiene condition of check-up areas have been also improved. Almost 88 percent of patients expressed satisfaction with the medical examination at ten surveyed hospitals.-VNA