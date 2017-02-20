Patrols increased in Chu Mom Ray National Park to protect wildlife

A dead gaur (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– Chu Mom Ray National Park in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum is stepping up patrols to protect the local wildlife habitat, after a gaur (a type of bison) was killed by a truck recently.Bui Van Quang, Director of Chu Mom Ray, said the park’s management board asked the constructor of Provincial Road 674 to minimise building activities to protect gaurs, an endangered species in Vietnam.The park is home to a herd of 10 gaurs, and experts are studying their movement to seek ways to protect them, he said, adding that the park’s staff are increasing patrols to limit human impacts like illegal logging and poaching on the wildlife.On February 17, a gaur weighing about 800kg rain into a truck carrying construction materials in the park and died.The park’s management board said the animal may have been on the road because it lost its herd and the habitat was disturbed by construction activities.The carcass of the gaur will be used for scientific study and education.-VNA