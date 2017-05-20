Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Prices of oil and petrol products continued to decrease from 3:00pm on May 20, according to the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance the same day.The prices of RON 92 slightly dropped by 211 VND per litre, while that of E5 bio-petrol and diesel oil declined by 197 VND and 343 VND per litre, respectively.Following a joint decision by the ministries, RON 92 and E5 bio-petrol is sold at no more than 17,063 VND (0.75 USD) and 16,871 VND (0.74 USD) per litre, respectively.Meanwhile, the new ceiling prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are 13,260 VND (0.58 USD) and 11,792 VND (0.52 USD) per litre.The average global price of RON 92 during the last 15 days to May 20 was at 61,084 USD per barrel, down 1 USD compared to the previous price adjustment.The prices of petrol and oil are adjusted every 15 days by the two ministries depending on changes in the world market.-VNA